DPR of Polavaram to Visakhapatnam pipeline project underway

Polavaram to Vizag pipeline to draw 689 MGD to meet Port City’s water needs till 2050

Published: 04th November 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

(Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Preparation of detailed project report (DPR) for laying the pipeline from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam for drinking water supply has begun in right earnest.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) chief engineer M Venkateswara Rao said that Hyderabad-based PBS Agency has been given the contract for preparing the DPR. The agency is already conducting a survey in the project area. He said that the preparation (of the DPR) will take five to six months. As per preliminary estimates, the project is likely to cost around Rs 4,600 crore and detailed estimates will be given in the project report.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that there was no need to acquire land since the pipeline will be laid along the left canal bund. He said this has proved to be an advantage for the pipeline project. Water will be lifted to a reservoir to be constructed on a hill near Polavaram project and from the reservoir, it will reach the city through gravity. He said  that en route there are several canals, rivers and roads and the DPR will include all these aspects.

He said that the works will begin once the DPR is finalised. It is estimated that it will take at least two years to complete the project. The project will be a permanent solution for the city’s drinking water needs for the next 30 years. Pipeline of 2.2 mm X 2.5 mm will be laid up to a distance of 180 km and 689 MGD will be drawn daily under the project. 

It was originally proposed to lay a pipeline from Yeleswaram at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore. However, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested a pipeline from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam to meet future water needs. As per his suggestion, the project has been revised to lay a pipeline from Polavaram to  Vizag. Rao said 65 per cent of the project works have been completed. The project was taken up with ABD funds. Construction of reservoirs was over and pipelines were being laid. Since the monsoon was over, priority was now on restoration of roads. 

Polavaram Vizag pipeline
