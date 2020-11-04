STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 8 lakh recover from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, as total infection tally rose to 8.30 lakh

82 lakh samples tested so far; active cases fall below 22,000; 2,848 new cases emerge

Published: 04th November 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Over 8 lakh recover from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, as total infection tally rose to 8.30 lakh

Health workers collect samples for Covid testing at Alipiri on Tuesday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally rose to 8.30 lakh even as the total recoveries crossed the eight lakh mark on Tuesday. As 2,849 fresh cases were added in 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am, the gross confirmed positives in the state touched 8.30 lakh, out of which less than 22,000 cases are active.  

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday, another 84,534 samples were tested, out of which 2,849 returned positive. The total number of samples tested in the state has now crossed 82 lakh. 

District-wise, Chittoor recorded the highest 436 cases, followed by 421 in Krishna. The twin Godavari districts, where the number of new cases were high in the past few days, recorded less than 400 infections in the 24 hours. East and West Godavari districts added 386 and 394 cases to the state tally.

The one-day spike in infections in four districts was less than 100 cases and the lowest 35 in Kurnool. Meanwhile, with the steady increase in new positives, the overall tally of Krishna district crossed 40,000-mark, while the count in Prakasam and Guntur breached 60,000 and 68,000, respectively. 

Meanwhile, 3,700 patients getting cured and discharged from hospitals in the period took the overall recoveries to 8.30 lakh. Four districts have less than 1,000 active cases, while East Godavari has the highest 4,128 active cases.

The death of another 15 patients took the toll to 6,734. Three casualties each were reported from Anantapur and Guntur, two each from Krishna and Chittoor and one each from East Godavari, West Godavari, Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam. Chittoor, where 787 people have died of Covid-19, tops in the number of casualties.

Casualties 
