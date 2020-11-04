Set up high-end IT skill varsity in Vizag: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to set up a high-end IT Skill University in Visakhapatnam and introduce training on artificial intelligence, robotics and other modern courses with job orientation.

Reviewing the IT policy in his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister told the officials to tie up with Indian and foreign companies for training students to develop their skills and prepare the required human resources to suit the requirements of IT companies.At least 2,000 students should be trained a year at the University in Visakhapatnam and the certificates of training programmes should get international recognition, he suggested.

The Chief Minister said degree and diploma courses in tune with demand of IT Industry should be started and asked the officials to start the works of the IT Skill University in Visakhapatnam at the earliest.Industries & IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven, Commissioner J Subrahmanyam and other officials attended the meeting.

Land for airport works

The Chief Minister directed officials to expedite land acquisition for expansion of Gannavaram international airport works. Taking stock of the progress of various airport works in the state, the Chief Minister asked the officials to focus on the expansion of Kadapa airport by acquiring the required land.

Explaining the status of various airport works in the State, the officials said they were yet to acquire 98 acres of land for the Bhogapuram International Airport Corporation Limited. They also informed about the requirement of land for Orvakal airport in Kurnool district and Dagadarthi airport in Nellore district.The officials said that the Airport Authority of India has evinced interest to arrange a waterdrome project at Prakasam barrage.

CM to visit Eluru today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Eluru in West Godavari district on Wednesday. He will lay foundation stone for several development projects worth `330 crore. Later, he will attend the wedding of the daughter of YSRCP leader Sheikh Mujibur Rehman at a convention hall in Gavarapeta.