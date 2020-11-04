STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SIPB clears Adani group proposal to set up Rs 14.6K crore Data Centre Park

The officials also explained to the SIPB about the incentives being sought by the investors to set up units in the State. 

Published: 04th November 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday gave in-principle clearance for three investment proposals in AP, including that of Adani Enterprises, which proposed to set up an Integrated Data Centre Park, Integrated IT and Business Park, Recreation Centre, and Skill Development University in Visakhapatnam. Apart from it, proposals to set up a footwear manufacturing unit in Chittoor and a tyre unit in Visakhapatnam were also given in-principle consent, sources in the Industries Department said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who heads the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), held a meeting with officials on the proposals for setting up various mega projects in Andhra Pradesh.Informing the Chief Minister about the proposal of Adani Enterprises, the officials said it proposed to invest Rs 14,634 crore on the data centre project and provide jobs to 24,990 people.

Another proposal was that of Hong Kong-based Intelligent SEZ Development Limited, which wanted to establish a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for footwear manufacturing with an investment of Rs 700 crore in two phases. The facility is proposed at Inagaluru in Srikalahasti mandal of Chittoor district and it will provide jobs to 10,000 people. Intelligent SEZ Limited has also evinced interest in setting up a unit at Pulivendula in Kadapa district to provide employment to 2,000 people.

The SIPB also discussed the proposal of ATC AP Private Limited (off highway tyres) to invest Rs 980 crore in Atchutapuram SEZ with an employment potential of 2,000. The officials also explained to the SIPB about the incentives being sought by the investors to set up units in the State. 

Give priority to green units in Vizag: CM 
Speaking at the SIPB meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to give priority to pollution-free and green industries in the Port City. Emphasis should be laid on environmental protection while promoting industrial development, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani group SIPB Andhra government
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp