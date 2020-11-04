SIPB clears Adani group proposal to set up Rs 14.6K crore Data Centre Park

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday gave in-principle clearance for three investment proposals in AP, including that of Adani Enterprises, which proposed to set up an Integrated Data Centre Park, Integrated IT and Business Park, Recreation Centre, and Skill Development University in Visakhapatnam. Apart from it, proposals to set up a footwear manufacturing unit in Chittoor and a tyre unit in Visakhapatnam were also given in-principle consent, sources in the Industries Department said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who heads the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), held a meeting with officials on the proposals for setting up various mega projects in Andhra Pradesh.Informing the Chief Minister about the proposal of Adani Enterprises, the officials said it proposed to invest Rs 14,634 crore on the data centre project and provide jobs to 24,990 people.

Another proposal was that of Hong Kong-based Intelligent SEZ Development Limited, which wanted to establish a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for footwear manufacturing with an investment of Rs 700 crore in two phases. The facility is proposed at Inagaluru in Srikalahasti mandal of Chittoor district and it will provide jobs to 10,000 people. Intelligent SEZ Limited has also evinced interest in setting up a unit at Pulivendula in Kadapa district to provide employment to 2,000 people.

The SIPB also discussed the proposal of ATC AP Private Limited (off highway tyres) to invest Rs 980 crore in Atchutapuram SEZ with an employment potential of 2,000. The officials also explained to the SIPB about the incentives being sought by the investors to set up units in the State.

Give priority to green units in Vizag: CM

Speaking at the SIPB meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to give priority to pollution-free and green industries in the Port City. Emphasis should be laid on environmental protection while promoting industrial development, he said.