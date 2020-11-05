STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Almost all schools have resumed classes’

Except for some in Krishna, 100 per cent of schools in the remaining districts have resumed classes, said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Wednesday. 

Published: 05th November 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 12:31 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Except for some in Krishna, 100 per cent of schools in the remaining districts have resumed classes, said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Wednesday. “On Monday (when schools reopened), students’ attendance stood at 42 per cent, 33.69 per cent on Tuesday and 40.30 per cent on Friday; 99,062 out of 1,11,177 teacher have reported to work. A few Covid-19 cases that emerged in schools were reported among those who were already infected, but were being diagnosed now,” the minister said in a meeting. 

Suresh added directions were given to officials concerned not to compromise on the implementation of the ‘social distancing, wearing masks and sanitising hands (SMS)’ practice in the schools. “The schools have been asked to test both students and teachers, and ensure thorough monitoring of sanitation.”  

The education minister also reviewed the status of the ongoing school renovation works as part of the Nadu-Nedu scheme, at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi. Suresh directed the officials to complete 100 per cent works in the scheduled time. 

He pointed out that though civil works were almost complete in several schools, delay in supplying of wash basins, sanitary ware, ceiling fans and tube lights were hampering the execution of works. 

