Bhavani Island to be open for public from Nov 10

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that Bhavani Island will be thrown open for public from November 10 in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centre. In an interaction with the mediapersons here on Wednesday, the minister said that the government is ready to develop tourist spots in the State to attract visitors from within the country and from abroad. He said that while the neighbouring States have roped in celebrities and film stars for tourism promotion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the brand ambassador for tourism in Andhra Pradesh. He announced that a new tourism policy will be unveiled soon in order to develop tourism in the State.

As part of it, boats, hotels and restaurants will be operated under PPP mode. The tourism department suffered `1 crore loss with the closure of hotels and tourism establishments in the last six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the Centre recently issuing guidelines for reopening of tourist spots, permissions were given to operate 60 boats, except near Papikondalu. Coming to boat operations in River Krishna, permission will be given only after the floodwater recedes in Prakasam Barrage, he maintained.

With Karthika Masam approaching, the minister sought the officials concerned to develop amenities at Bhavani Island for organising ‘Vana Bhojanalu’. Recalling the previous incidents reported in the State, command control rooms were set up with police, revenue, tourism and irrigation department officials at nine locations, where permissions were given for boating. He said that plans are afoot to develop water, eco, beach and temple tourism in the State.