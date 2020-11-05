Eight sports complexes to come up in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism and Sports Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that the State government has decided to construct eight world-class sports complexes under public-private partnership (PPP) mode to improve sports infrastructure in the State.

Speaking at a review meeting at his chamber with the tourism and sports department officials at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, Srinivasa Rao said that the government is laying special focus on improving sports infrastructure in the State by developing sports complexes in Guntur, Srikakulam, Aganampudi, Kommadhi (Visakhapatnam), Moghal Palem (Nellore), Eluru, Kakinada and Vizianagaram.

Srinivasa Rao said that 7 star and 5 star hotels will be constructed at Gandikota (YSR Kadapa), Pichukala Lanka (Kakinada-East Godavari), Horsley Hills (Chittoor), Nagarjuna Sagar and Surya Lanka Beach (Guntur), Oravakal (Kurnool), Kalingapatnam (Srikakulam), Rushikonda (Visakhapatnam), Bhavani Island (Krishna), Tirupati-Perur (Chittoor) and Polavaram (West Godavari) as part of improving tourism in the State.