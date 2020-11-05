STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt forms panel to suggest ways to bring down thermal power cost

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to constitute a committee to examine and suggest ways on lowering power cost of Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP), Kadapa, and Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS), Vijayawada, which have mostly not been operational citing ‘high-costs’ by the department, so that the possibility of bringing them into operation could be explored. 

“It is decided to constitute a committee comprising of power purchase officials and APGENCO officials to examine and suggest ways on lowering power cost of APGENCO, according to which APGENCO power will be drawn,” energy secretary and CMD of APTRANSCO Srikant Nagulapalli said.  

The decision to constitute a committee was taken following the continuous demand made by the AP State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (APSPEJAC) that the APGENCO units be brought into operation. 

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy last week held a meeting with the JAC members, who had launched a stir last month with operationalisation of thermal units as one of the many demands. In the meeting, the JAC members insisted that several factors, including point of connection (PoC) charges, auxiliary consumption charges, coal mine penalties, increased losses, increased interstate transmission charges and others were not considered while arriving at the merit order list. Following this, the department has decided to constitute a committee.

It may be noted that the power utilities have been purchasing energy from spot markets, citing that power is available at a much cheaper rate than the thermal power available in the state. Accordingly, most units of Dr NTTPS (1,760 megawatts) and RTPP (1,650 MW) were kept in reserve shut down or were being operated at a lower plant load factor. 

