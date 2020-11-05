STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lawyer urges AG to reconsider decision declining consent to initiate contempt against Andhra CM Jagan

Taking the consent of the law officer is a condition precedent for initiating criminal contempt against a person.

Published: 05th November 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay on Thursday urged Attorney General K K Venugopal to reconsider his decision declining consent to initiate contempt proceedings against the Andhra Pradesh chief minister and his principal advisor for making allegations against judges.

Taking the consent of the law officer is a condition precedent for initiating criminal contempt against a person.

The top law officer, on November 2, had termed as "prima facie contumacious" the conduct of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his principal advisor Ajeya Kallam for making allegations against the judiciary, but had declined consent to Upadhyay to initiate contempt against them on the grounds that CJI S A Bobde was seized of the matter.

In an unprecedented move, the chief minister, on October 6, had written to the CJI alleging that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was being used to "destabilise and topple my democratically elected government".

Venugopal had examined the issue and the plea of Upadhyay and said that the fact of writing of a letter by Reddy to the CJI and subsequent press conference by Kallam to make its contents public raised suspicion.

"In this background, prima facie, the conduct of the said persons is contumacious. However, what has to be noted is that the entire case of contempt arises out of the letter written by the Chief Minister directly to the Chief Justice of India and the subsequent press conference held by Kallam. The CJI is therefore seized of the matter. Hence, it would not be appropriate for me to deal with the matter," Venugopal had said.

Urging a relook on the decision, the lawyer said, "I humbly request you to peruse these points (particularly the fact that the question of contempt is not pending anywhere else) and kindly reconsider the granting of consent to my request.

"This is an issue of great importance at a time when our judiciary continues to be besieged by attacks, and a strong stand needs to be taken by those of us who are a part of the institution," the lawyer said.

He said the chief minister's letter to the CJI of October 6 was sent after two days and "this was a private missive with scurrilous contents.

At this stage, it was left to the CJI alone to determine whether it constituted contempt".

"But, once Kallam on Reddy's behalf called a press conference, read out a separate statement and released the letter to the media and public on October 10, it ceased to be a private matter, and there was also an additional actor and an additional statement made."

Upadhyay said the CJI is seized of the letter of the Chief Minister levelling allegations against some judges, but the contempt against Reddy was not pending with him.

It is unclear how the fact that Reddy's complaint pending with the Chief Justice can preclude my right to initiate criminal contempt against him and Kallam.

"Even if such were the case, consent could be granted by you, and my petition would be tagged for hearing," the lawyer said.

Earlier, Upadhyay had written to Venugopal seeking his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Reddy and his advisor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh CM Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Jagan Contempt Issue
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp