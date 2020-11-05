Meters on pump sets will affect farmers in long run: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP deputy floor leader Nimmala Ramanaidu has slammed the State government for going ahead with fixing electricity meters on agricultural connections, which, he said, will affect the farmers in the long run. He accused the ruling YSRC government of imposing a burden on the people by hiking electricity charges twice in the past 17 months. Now, the government was going to fix meters, which will become a noose around the necks of the farmers in the long run, he observed.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the TDP MLA demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy collect the dues from the Telangana Discoms instead burdening the AP people and farmers. “Nearly `6,000 crore dues were to be collected from the Telangana Discoms, but AP has not received a single rupee so far. If the Chief Minister has courage, he should collect the dues and save the AP people from additional charges,” he demanded.