Positivity rate drops below 10% in Andhra Pradesh

75,465 samples tested in a day; less than 22K active cases remain after 2,701 more recover.

Published: 05th November 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Five districts—Anantapur, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram—added less than 100 infections each to the tally.

Five districts—Anantapur, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram—added less than 100 infections each to the tally. (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,33,208 with the addition of 2,477 on Wednesday, but the overall infection positivity rate dropped below 10 per cent after about four months. Five districts—Anantapur, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram—added less than 100 infections each to the tally.

As many as 75,465 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, out of which 2,477 new cases emerged, according to the latest health bulletin released by the State Command Control Room. East Godavari registered the highest 424 new cases, followed by 375 in West Godavari and 332 in Krishna district. 

East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Chittoor, each of whom reported over 300 fresh infections, contributed 1,775 to the 2,477 infections. The tallies in East and West Godavari have crossed 1.17 lakh and 87,000 marks, respectively.

On the other hand, 2,701 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours. With the fresh additions, the total number of recoveries climbed to 8.05 lakh and active cases fell to 21,438. Four districts have less than 1,000 active cases with Nellore being the lowest 270 and East Godavari the highest 4,391. Recovery rate in the state is over 96 per cent now.

Meanwhile, 10 patients succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours taking the toll to 6,744. Guntur, Krishna and Viskahapatnam accounted for two deaths each and Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari and West Godavari one each. No casualties were reported from six.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump's return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

