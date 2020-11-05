TTD to close Sri BHU Varaha Swamy temple from December 10

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Darshan of Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy at Tirumala will be suspended for six months from December 10 with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) finally approving the much-awaited gold plating works of the temple. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of TTD officials held in Annamayya Bhavan on Wednesday.

According to TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, Balalayam will be constructed from December 6 to 10 and Ankurarpanam for it will be performed on December 5.

According to Agama traditions, Balalayam is constructed at any temple for renovation of sanctum sanctorum, which is also known as ‘Jeernodharana’. As no daily rituals are performed to the presiding deity in the sanctum sanctorum due to the temple closure, a wooden replica of the Mula Virat is installed in Mukha Mandapam to enable devotees to have darshan of the Lord.

The TTD will spend `14 crore for the gold plating of the temple dome and the sanctum sanctorum. It has also decided to reopen the Srivari Mettu route to Tirumala on Friday, which was closed for more than 200 days owing to Covid-19.