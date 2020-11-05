STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC MLA accuses SEC of leaking affidavit filed in High Court to media

Srikanth also flayed Naidu for exploiting the constitutional systems for his benefits and recalled that the TDP chief threatened the Central Election Commission during the 2019 general elections. 

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the conduct of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar objectionable, the ruling YSRC has accused him of leaking affidavit he filed in the High Court to a section of the media, which, he said, can be seen as an act of lowering the image of the judiciary.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, YSRC MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy alleged that Ramesh Kumar was dancing to the tunes of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Ramesh Kumar’s private and secret meetings with close associates of Naidu and BJP leaders are known to one and all. He spent crores of rupees for hiring top-notch advocates to defend him in the Supreme Court, the MLA said.  

He said Ramesh Kumar has been leaking the court proceedings and writ petitions to select media houses. He challenged the election commissioner to reveal the necessity for leaking info to the media, despite the SEC being a constitutional body. The behaviour of Ramesh Kumar was raising many questions, the MLA said and expressed doubts over the SEC conducting the local elections transparently. 

“Ramesh Kumar had postponed the local elections in March when there were hardly three cases of Covid-19, but now he is trying to go for polls when over 3,000 cases are being reported a day,’’ the YSRC MLA said and added it was evident that Ramesh was doing by what Naidu said. “Ramesh Kumar was showing his obedience to Naidu by misusing his power, the MLA alleged.

“The YSRC is not afraid of elections. We are ready to face elections anytime, trusting the welfare activities done by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.  The YSRC is confident of winning the local body elections hands down. The TDP is a closed party with a ‘stay-at-home Zoom leader’,” he said. 

Naidu did nothing as chief minister and now he failed as the Leader of the Opposition. The development made by Naidu in Amravati is zero and whatever Buddha statue he  always shows was built during Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s time, he observed.

