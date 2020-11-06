BJP says CM busy in image makeover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has criticised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for allegedly signing a deal with a media conglomerate “to enhance the image of the State and its leaders on national stage by creating awareness on state policies and schemes” using the public money.

“The State image is just an excuse, but in reality Jagan wants to boost his image. In such crucial times when the government’s priority should be fighting COVID-19 and giving all possible support to the victims, the CM is busy in his own [image] makeover,” Vishnu Vardhan tweeted on Thursday.