Fresh coronavirus cases outnumber recoveries in Andhra Pradesh

State logs 2,745 new infections, tests 85,364 samples in a day; 21,878 active cases remain

Published: 06th November 2020 08:36 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in more than a month, new cases of Covid-19 have outnumbered daily recoveries in Andhra Pradesh, resulting in slight increase in active cases. 

While 2,745 new cases emerged, 2,292 people were cured in the same period, leaving 21,878 active cases.
The state recording high number of recoveries had brought down the active cases to around 21,000, even as the aggregate shot past the eight lakh mark.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 85,364 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. District-wise, West Godavari reported the highest 428 cases, East Godavari 407 and Krishna 398. 

The single-day spikes in Covid-19 infections in the remaining districts were below 300. The surge in Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram was less than 100, with the lowest 38 in Kurnool.

Meanwhile, the cumulative cases in Nellore breached 60,000 after 130 people tested positive in the 24 hours. In four districts, less than 1,000 people are getting treated with lowest 288 in Nellore. East Godavari, where the total cases went past 1.17 lakh, has the highest 4,459 active cases.

On the other hand, 13 more patients succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours. Krishna reported three deaths, followed by two each in Chittoor and Viskahapatnam, and one each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari. No casualties were reported from Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram. 

Op Muskaan: four kids test positive
Four out of 16,457 children rescued as part of Operation Muskaan recently, have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday. The four kids from Prakasam district are currently being treated at Covid care centres. Results of 631 more children are awaited.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
