Handover houses to beneficiaries before Sankranti: TDP

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP state president K Atchannaidu has said the YSRC government, which is objecting to local elections citing corona situation, is afraid of facing voters. Speaking to mediapersons, he asked whether the government is aware of the situation after it opened liquor shops, bars and schools.

“The ruling party blamed State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh for postponing the local elections in March. The SEC postponed the elections after consulting the Union health ministry and state health officials,” he claimed.

The TDP, he said, has set a deadline for the government with regard to distribution of TIDCO houses. The TDP will launch a three-day campaign to visit the beneficiaries, who were allotted houses by the previous TDP government, and create awareness among them to bring pressure on the government to handover the completed houses.

Atchannaidu said if the houses are not handed over to beneficiaries before Sankranti, the TDP would handover the houses to beneficiaries under campaign ‘Naa Illu Naa Sontham’ on the Sankranti Day.

He said over 20 lakh houses were sanctioned after the TDP came to power in 2014. Of them, 10 lakh houses were grounded and completed by 2019. Even some beneficiaries have conducted housewarming. Owing to initiative of the then union urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu, five lakh houses were sanctioned to the state. The then government took up low-cost housing with the help of sharewal technology and completed 2.62 lakh houses, the TDP leader said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his padayatra, had promised to give houses free of cost. But even after 17 months of coming to power, the YSRC government did not give even a single house to the beneficiaries, he pointed out.

“The YSRC leaders, including ministers and MLAs, were unnecessarily blaming Chandrababu Naidu and TDP for the government’s failure to distribute house sites.”

People from whom lands were taken away for the housing scheme went to court, he said and claimed that not even a single petition was filed by the TDP.