Land survey gets Cabinet approval in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, gave approval for taking up a comprehensive land survey across the State, titled ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana’, from January 1, 2021. The government will spend an estimated Rs 987.46 crore for the survey.

The survey is aimed at providing permanent land ownership to people by surveying the entire land in the State using the latest technologies like drones. There will be 4,500 survey teams and 15,000 surveyors. The programme is targeted to be completed by June 2023. The officials will mark the boundaries, issue passbooks to landowners and set up mobile courts to resolve the land disputes on the spot.After the survey, every piece of land will be allotted a unique number, which enables the beneficiary to know complete details of his land, besides providing legal rights to avoid disputes.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said that the Cabinet gave nod to the Detailed Project Report for the development of Machilipatnam Port and gave administrative sanction to commence and complete the first phase of works at an estimated cost of Rs 5,835 crore within three years. The AP Maritime Board will allocate Rs 90 crore for acquiring 225 acres of land required for the first phase works and will procure Rs 4,745 crore with the cooperation of the government.

The Cabinet cleared the ‘Jagananna Thodu’ scheme, under which up to Rs 10,000 loan will be provided to petty vendors. The scheme will be rolled out on November 24 and 9.18 lakh people have already enrolled themselves for the scheme. The Cabinet also cleared the scheme to supply quality rice at the doorstep of beneficiaries from January 1, 2021.

Data Centre in Vizag

The Cabinet approved the construction of Integrated Data Centre, Integrated IT and Business Park, Recreation Centre and Skill Development University in Visakhapatnam with an estimated cost of Rs 14,630 crore. The project will be taken up by Adani Group.

Kannababu said the TDP has been spreading false news that the Adani Group had left the project. The State government had sanctioned the projects and signed an MoU by allocating 150 acres of land to create employment for 25,000 people. For the same project, the previous government had given 500 acres and offered 6,000 jobs, the minister pointed out.