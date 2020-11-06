New sand policy to be customer-friendly without any hassles in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to roll out a new sand policy soon, facilitating the customer to directly go to the reach, examine the quality of sand and transport the construction material in the vehicle of his choice. The State Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Thursday, gave its approval for the new sand policy, rectifying the issues in the existing one launched a year ago.

Following complaints about difficulties in booking sand online and other such issues, the government invited suggestions from the public and got feedback on the existing policy from 589 people. After considering all the suggestions and also the report submitted by the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the sand policy, the Cabinet gave its nod for unveiling the new policy, addressing the problems and issues arising out of the existing policy.

At present, the APMDC is entrusted with the task of excavating sand in reaches, shifting it to stock points and supplying it to customers, who booked the construction material through the online portal. Under the new policy, the government, which is holding talks with eight Central agencies like the NMDC, has decided to give first priority to them if they come forward to take up sand mining in the State. If there is no response from the Central agencies, the government will divide the 13 districts in the State into three divisions and invite technical and financial bids.

The sand reaches in each division will be awarded to the winners of the bids. Though customers can engage vehicles of their choice, the contractors will have to keep at least 20 vehicles in each reach for transporting sand. People living in the vicinity of the sand reach, will be allowed to take the construction material free of cost. All they need to do is to register their names in the village secretariat. After getting a coupon, they can take sand on bullock-carts.

Other decisions

Nod for DPR of Machilipatnam Port development and Rs 5,835 crore has been sanctioned for the first phase of works to be completed within three years

Approval to allocation of land for 16 new medical colleges in the State

Land allotted to Andhra Cricket Association on 33-year lease to set up cricket stadiums in Srikakulam and Kadapa

The faculty in the Medical and Health Department will get wages on par with the Seventh Pay Commission Report, which will cause Rs 400 crore burden to the State per year and around 3,500 staff will be benefited

48 women prisoners, who completed five years in jail, to be released

YSR Sunna Vaddi crop loan scheme to be launched on November 17

SEB given more teeth

The SEB which was constituted to curb illegal transportation of sand and liquor, has been given additional powers. Henceforth, the SEB will take up the task of curbing the smuggling of red sanders in the State