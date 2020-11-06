Panel to suggest a way out of encroachments on hills in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To put an end to encroachment of hills by preventing extension of already occupied areas, the municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) department has constituted a state-level committee to suggest a practical way to solve the issue. The four-member panel has been asked to study the issues involved and submit its reports within six weeks.

According to the order (RT 492) issued by MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao on Thursday, encroachments and haphazard construction of houses on hilly slopes is an environmental hazard, causing deforestation and erosion of top soil layer causing clogging of drains. “Haphazard construction of houses is dangerous to the occupants particularly during natural calamities like rains, cyclones and earthquakes. It is very difficult to provide civic infrastructure like roads, water supply, drains, street lighting etc. This has become a problem in cities like Vijayawada and Vizag ,” Rao said.

The panel will be chaired by the commissioner and director of municipal administration while director of town and country planning and an officer from revenue department will be the members. The engineer-in-chief (public health) will be its member convenor.