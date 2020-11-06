STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Panel to suggest a way out of encroachments on hills in Andhra Pradesh

The four-member panel has been asked to study the issues involved and submit its reports within six weeks.

Published: 06th November 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh MAUD Secretary J Syamala Rao

Andhra Pradesh MAUD Secretary J Syamala Rao (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To put an end  to encroachment of hills by preventing extension of already occupied areas, the municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) department has constituted a state-level committee to suggest a practical way to solve the issue. The four-member panel has been asked to study the issues involved and submit its reports within six weeks.

According to the order (RT 492) issued by MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao on Thursday, encroachments and haphazard construction of houses on hilly slopes is an environmental hazard, causing deforestation and erosion of top soil layer causing clogging of drains. “Haphazard construction of houses is dangerous to the occupants particularly during natural calamities like rains, cyclones and earthquakes. It is very difficult to provide civic infrastructure like roads, water supply, drains, street lighting etc. This has become a problem in cities like Vijayawada and Vizag ,” Rao said.

The panel will be chaired by the commissioner and director of municipal administration while director of town and country planning and an officer from revenue department will be the members. The engineer-in-chief (public health) will be its member convenor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
encroachments Andhra Pradesh MAUD
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp