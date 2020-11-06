STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Set up energy conservation cells in all Andhra govt offices in a month, depts told 

Published: 06th November 2020 08:53 AM

Electricity, energy conservation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards enhancing energy security in the State through energy conservation, the State government on Thursday directed all the departments to establish Energy Conservation Cells in all the government offices within a month.  With this, the officials claimed, Andhra Pradesh has become the first State in the country to have each and every department involved in a massive energy conservation programme.

The main purpose of Energy Conservation Cells, according to the order (RT 89) issued on Thursday, is to ensure reduction of energy consumption as well as electricity bills by effectively implementing energy conservation and energy efficiency activities. “In view of the importance attached to Energy Efficiency, it is directed to create Energy Conservation (EC) Cells in all the Heads of Department (HOD) offices of the state government, district-level offices and corporations/societies offices in the State,” Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said in the order, directing all district collectors, heads of departments and chairpersons of corporations/societies to set up the cells within a month.

Chief secretary and chairperson of AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), the state designated agency for the enforcement and implementation of energy conservation and energy efficiency initiatives, said the decision to establish the cells was taken as the state government has attached highest priority for the power sector.  

“Implementation of energy conservation and energy efficiency measures will help all departments, local bodies such as gram panchayats and urban local bodies to avoid wasteful usage of energy. Once all government departments implement energy conservation and energy efficiency measures in offices, it will definitely influence the general public as well and encourage them to follow the same,” the Chief Secretary said.

According to the CEO of APSECM, A Chandrasekhara Reddy, Bureau of Energy Efficiency and APSECM identified that there is a scope to save about 25 per cent of energy (16,000 MU) against the state’s annual energy requirement of about 64,000 MU. However, only 2,000 MU savings were realised between 2014 and 2019.  The government has also said that the top three departments that achieve substantial savings shall be given ‘State Energy Conservation Awards’ in the gold, silver and bronze categories every year.

Energy audit, awards

While the cells would be established in a month, the officials will take up a energy audit to identify areas to achieve savings and chalk out a strategy for the same. The audit is expected to be completed in six months. So, the implemen-tation of the first phase of energy conservation is expected to take about seven months. The top three departments that achieve substantial savings shall be given awards. 

