University students in career-oriented and financial stress to get counselling in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has decided to provide psychological counselling to university students dealing with financial and career-oriented issues during the pandemic.

The department of higher education has instructed all government universities to set up counselling cells and, highly-qualified psychology professors who, at some point, were practicing counsellors will help the students, said special chief secretary to the government, higher education, Satish Chandra.

“It has been noticed that many students are scared about their future, thinking that the current situation may damage their chances of being successful. Some of them also suffer from stress due to lockdown. So, as per the directions of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we have undertaken this initiative. The youngsters need to be ensured that their careers are not in danger,” he added.