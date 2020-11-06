STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When old sarees used as partitions between students in Andhra Pradesh school

The ZP school has a student strength of 390, which offers education in Telugu, English and Urdu medium.

A school master setting sarries rows to protect students from Covid at Gadivemula ZP high school.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Necessity is the mother of invention, goes a saying. With more and more students and teachers testing positive for Covid-19 after reopening of schools in the State, a teacher of a Zilla Parishad High School at Gadivemula in the district, has come up with an innovative idea to protect children from contracting the virus by ensuring social distance among them. The teacher, not only shifted the classroom to outdoors on the school premises, but also made separate rows for students to sit by making partitions using old sarees. The ZP school has a student strength of 390, which offers education in Telugu, English and Urdu medium. 

At present classes are being held for 39 ninth and 10th students of Urdu medium. Mathematics teacher S Abdul Raqeeb came up with the idea of making partition between rows of students using sarees which ensures social distance among them. Raqeeb along with his colleague Noorulla brought the old sarees from some parents to implement the innovative idea. “Raqeeb always thinks differently for the future and safety of the students. It is our responsibility to see that children are safe and secure during the Covid- 19 pandemic. Raqeeb’s idea has motivated students to come up with new ideas for their bright future, besides ensuring their safety,’’ Noorulla said, adding that his colleague’s idea won appreciation from other teachers and also parents.

