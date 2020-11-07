STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amul to start milk procurement in three districts of Andhra Pradesh from November 20

The State government will spend Rs 1,362 crore for infrastructure development by setting up bulk milk cooling units BMCUs and milk collection centres in Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Amul Gold milk packets

Image of Amul Gold milk packets used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Seediri Appalaraju has said milk procurement under the AP-Amul project will start from November 20 in Prakasam, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts and the cheques for the dairy farmers will be given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 25.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the minister said that the State government signed an MoU with Amul to encourage milk cooperative societies, especially those run by women, and develop the dairy sector in the State.

The MoU aims at boosting confidence among dairy farmers and empowering them economically and socially.

Nearly 5.6 lakh women, who were provided financial assistance under the YSR Cheyutha, have come forward for setting up mini dairies in the villages and the government has supplied cattle and buffaloes to them. Around 22 lakh litres of milk production is estimated through the mini dairies.

The State government will spend Rs 1,362 crore for infrastructure development by setting up bulk milk cooling units BMCUs and milk collection centres in Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

The project will be implemented in a phased manner and in the first phase, about 7,121 milk collection centres and 2,774 cooling units will be set up.  A total of 3,639 and 3,486 BMCUs will be started in the second and third phases along with additional collection centres.

