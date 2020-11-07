STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh has no plans to ban firecrackers for Diwali till now

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board chairperson BSS Prasad said that the body has no intention, so far, to put a stop to the sale of firecrackers during the festival.

Shells for fireworks being readied near Vijayawada. (Photo| Prasant Madugala, EPS)

By ​Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Although Karnataka has joined the list of states that banned the sale and use of firecrackers for the upcoming Diwali festival, Andhra Pradesh, as of now, has no plan to follow suit. 

"So far, neither have we planned banning bursting of firecrackers nor have we received any suggestion or advisory regarding the issue from the medical and health department. We will implement the ban if we are instructed to," Special Chief Secretary (Environment) Aditya Nath Das told The New Indian Express.

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) chairperson BSS Prasad also said the body has no intention, so far, to put a stop to the sale of firecrackers during the festival. Considering the fact that the bursting of firecrackers is directly related to deterioration of lungs and breathing capacity, epidemiologists 
argue that the ban should be implemented. 

"As the coronavirus attacks a person’s respiratory system, it is better if the government announces a ban on crackers. Also, people, especially children, will interact with each other while bursting them, which is dangerous given the current situation," Dr Gopichand, head of TB and chest departments of Vijayawada government general hospital, said.

In the meantime, traders have started the process of setting up stalls for firecrackers, such as obtaining no-objection certificates from the  departments concerned, with the festival approaching. Local administrations, too, have invited applications from them for the stalls.  VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh said the last date for sellers to obtain permission for the stalls is November 7. 

Those interested must pay an amount of Rs 29,500 (which includes GST of Rs 4,500) to set up the makeshift shops at Swaraj Maidan and Gymkhana Ground. The stalls will be allotted on a lottery basis on Saturday 3 pm. 

