BCs get major chunk of posts in TDP's Andhra Pradesh office-bearers list

Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who had appointed former minister K Atchannaidu as the TDP State president,  gave vice-president posts to 18 party leaders and general secretary posts to 16.

Published: 07th November 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday released the list of 219 office-bearers of the TDP State committee. Once again, priority has been given to BCs and other weaker sections in the panel. 

In tune with the party’s efforts to move closer to the weaker sections, over 61 per cent posts were given to them in the State committee. Of this, 41 per cent posts were given to the BCs. The party has provided 50 per cent representation to the sub-castes in the respective categories.

Naidu, who had appointed former minister K Atchannaidu as the TDP State president,  gave vice-president posts to 18 party leaders and general secretary posts to 16. There are over 108 State-level secretaries and treasurers.

Naidu took every initiative to put a check on the YSRC, which termed the TDP as a 'Kamma party'. Several new faces found place in the State committee. Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy  is the TDP’s central committee general secretary. 

TDP vice-presidents

Nimmala Kistappa, Prathipati Pulla Rao, Jyothula Nehru, Gollapalli Surya Rao, Bandaru Satyananda Rao, Parasa Ratnam, Datla Subba Raju, Pidathala Sai Kalpana Reddy, Buragadda Veda Vyas, Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, BV Jaya Nageswara Reddy, YVB Rajendra Prasad, G Tippe Swamy, V Hanumantharaya Chowdary, Putta Narasimha Reddy, Damacherla Janardhan Rao, Sridhar Krishna Reddy and  Vemuri Ananda Surya. 

TDP State general secretaries

Payyavula Keshav, Anagani Satya Prasad, Devineni Uma, N Amarnath Reddy, Bhuma Akhila Priya, Md Nazeer, Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, BT Naidu, Ganni Krishna, Panchumarthy Anuradha, Bathyala Chengalrayudu, Gouthu Sirisha, Duvvarapu Rama Rao, Buddha Venkanna, Chintakayala Vijay, Maddipati Venkat Raju. 

