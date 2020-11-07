STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online classes still better alternative: Experts as COVID cases rise in Andhra Pradesh students

State convener for Right to Education Forum Prof Narava Prakasa Rao said poor implementation of the protocols may be the reason for students and teachers testing positive.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

A classroom in Montessori School, Vijayawada being cleaned as the government prepares to resume classes from Monday

Representational image (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As several students and teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 after schools in the state reopened, many are of the opinion that the government should either stop regular classes or adopt a different strategy.

Between Monday and Friday, at least 833 teachers and 575 high school students have been identified to be coronavirus-positive. "In the current situation, it will be unwise to allow children to attend regular classes in schools. Also, why take the risk when online classes are an option," said Jasbir Kaur, a parent from Vijayawada. 

A teacher, who did not want to be named, said the government should have focussed on equipping kids, with less accessibility to technology, with smartphones. "In my opinion, instead of spending money on developing infrastructure and providing kits to  students, the government should have spent on making smartphones available to those who cannot afford them," he said.

"Programmes related to infrastructure development could have been pursued next year. Also, only stationery products and books should have been given in the students’ kit. Had this been the case  then teachers would have found it easier to conduct the online classes. At present, the officials are stating that only a few teachers and students have tested positive. But are they confident that numbers will not jump suddenly?" he asked.

State convener for Right to Education Forum Prof Narava Prakasa Rao said that poor implementation of the protocols may be the reason for students and teachers testing positive. "As per the protocol, sanitiser and masks should be provided in each school. But barely any school is following the norms. Students of several government schools are asked to bring their own sanitiser bottle. The schools should be allowed to run only if the government can ensure strict implementation of the rules prescribed by the Centre," he said.

Rao, too, was of the view that the government’s focus should have been on extending technological support to kids this year, instead of spending on schemes. "The schemes launched recently are definitely going to benefit students. But they are not the need of the hour," he added.

