STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram project: Andhra Pradesh government bats for Revised Cost Estimates at 2017-18 price

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy explained the problems to be faced by the State government in executing the project, if the revised cost estimates at 2017-18 is not accepted.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram project

Polavaram project (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the ongoing consultations between the State and the Centre over confirmation of Revised Cost Estimates of the Polavaram project at 2017-18 price level, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged her to approve the RCE at 2017-18 price level.

Thanking the Union Finance Minister for agreeing to release Rs 2,234 crore of the Rs 4,000-odd crore spent by the government on Polavaram project, Rajendranath explained the problems to be faced by the State government in executing the project, if the revised cost estimates at 2017-18 is not accepted.

Finding fault with the previous TDP government for agreeing to the 2013-14 cost estimates, Rajendranath said the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) at that time was calculated based on the preliminary estimates of 2005-06. 

"I explained the subsequent developments, including the project displaced families, RCE I, II and Revised Cost Committee and urged the Centre to go through the developments. By agreeing to 2013-14 estimates by the previous TDP government, the State will have to bear a burden of Rs 17,000 crore," he said.

Asked if the Centre is ready to accept the RCE at 2017-18 price level, Rajendranath said he had put before the Union Minister the facts and not just estimates. 

"In 2013-14 estimates, an approximate one lakh acres were to be acquired, but later it increased to 1.50 lakh acres. This is because the 2013-14 estimates were based on 2010-11 figures, which were in turn taken from 2005-06 figures," he said.

"The then TDP government should have raised the issue as the Centre in April 2014 passed a Cabinet resolution stating that there is a possibility of increase in cost related to rehabilitation and resettlement, escalation of project cost as it might take years to execute. However, the TDP government in 2017 agreed to the 2013-14 estimates, which is now posing a major hurdle to the national project," he said.

Rajendranath said that the Union Minister promised to look into the "factual position" explained by the AP government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram project Revised Cost Estimates Polavaram RCE Buggana Rajendranath Reddy Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp