Unlock 6.0: Over 43 per cent students attend schools across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 44 per cent of students, which is 4,88,083 out of 11,12,020 enrolled in classes 9 and 10, attended schools across the state on Friday. This is the highest attendance percentage since November 2. The attendance was 42 per cent on Monday, 33.69 per cent on Tuesday, 40.30 per cent on Wednesday and 35.70 per cent on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a teacher from ZPHS Vadapalli in Atreyapuram mandal of East Godavari district, two from Prakasam district, and one more from MSZPHS Yemmiganur in Kurnool district have tested positive for Covid-19, as per a report provided by the education department on Friday.

“We have directed all officials, teachers and principals to take necessary precaution before and after someone tests positive in schools. The schools are being sanitised and tests are being conducted and the authorities have been asked to monitor sanitation in the campuses,” said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.

Also, the attendance percentage of teachers is dropping as a result of several of them getting infected. A total of 1,11,881 (89.86 per cent) teachers out of 1,24,510 reported to work on the fifth day. Among the students, 38.29 per cent of class 9 and 2,72,478 of class 10 attended the schools.

“As class 10 students have to write board examinations this academic year, most of them are attending schools as compared to class 9 students,” added Suresh.