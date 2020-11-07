YSR Congress starts 10-day awareness programme on schemes across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress celebrated three years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra by launching 10-day ‘Prajalalo Nadu-Prajalakosam Nedu’ programme and conducted rallies and events across the State to create awareness among the people on the promises made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra and those fulfilled by his government.

YSRC leaders and activists conducted events across the State and explained how 90 per cent of the promises made were fulfilled by the Jagan government.

In the party central office, YSRC leaders paid rich tribute to the former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. YSRCP leaders felicitated the people who accompanied the YSRCP chief during his 3,648 km walkathon.

Speaking on the occasion, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Jagan embarked on his Praja Sankalpa Yatra from YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya on November 6, 2017 and lakhs of people were celebrating it in a big way across the State now.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said Jagan launched his padayatra three years ago with an aim of providing the same governance as of his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. "On this occasion, we will be going to people to get feedback on the welfare schemes being implemented by the government," he added.