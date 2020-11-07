STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress starts 10-day awareness programme on schemes across Andhra Pradesh

YSRC leaders and activists conducted events across the State and explained how 90 per cent of the promises made were fulfilled by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Published: 07th November 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress celebrated three years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra by launching 10-day ‘Prajalalo Nadu-Prajalakosam Nedu’ programme and conducted rallies and events across the State to create awareness among the people on the promises made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra and those fulfilled by his government.

YSRC leaders and activists conducted events across the State and explained how 90 per cent of the promises made were fulfilled by the Jagan government. 

In the party central office, YSRC leaders paid rich tribute to the former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. YSRCP leaders felicitated the people who accompanied the YSRCP chief during his 3,648 km  walkathon.

Speaking on the occasion, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Jagan embarked on his Praja Sankalpa Yatra from YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya on November 6, 2017 and lakhs of people were celebrating it in a big way across the State now.   

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said Jagan launched his padayatra three years ago with an aim of providing the same governance as of his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. "On this occasion, we will be going to people to get feedback on the welfare schemes being implemented by the government," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Congress YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Praja Sankalpa Yatra
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp