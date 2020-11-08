95,245 women get Rs 15,000 each under Kapu Nestham phase two 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday credited Rs 143 crore to 95,245 beneficiaries’ bank accounts under the second phase of the Kapu Nestham, covering those who could not make it in the first phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna said the State government is committed to the welfare of Kapus. All the eligible women from Kapu, Balija, Ontari and Telaga communities, who were not included in the scheme in June, will be receiving Rs 15,000 as financial assistance under Kapu Nestham.

Although the scheme was launched in June, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave an opportunity for those who were left out to apply within a month, and now all those eligible women are provided with the financial assistance, the minister said and added that 3,30,605 women were benefited through Kapu Nestham scheme and Rs 495.87 crore has been credited into their accounts.

Vegugopala Krishna urged the women to use the money for economic empowerment. The minister stated that over Rs 5,542 crore was spent on Kapu welfare through Kapu Corporation in the last 16 months, which is way more than the actual amount promised by the Chief Minister during the elections.

During the previous government, Kapus were neglected and were used for cheap politics by TDP leaders. During his tenure, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu promised to provide reservations to Kapus even though it was not in his hand and created a rift between BCs and Kapus, and even tried to benefit from the situation, the minister alleged.

Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja said that the Chief Minister has fulfilled almost 90 per cent of the poll promises in just 16 months of forming the government. During the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan witnessed the plight of the poor and now he is bringing solutions to solve their problems. He accused Chandrababu Naidu of betraying Kapus during his rule by not keeping his promise of allocating `1,000 crore for Kapu welfare.

Naidu used BCs and Kapus for the sake of elections and left them after securing the power. While Naidu deceived the Kapus in terms of reservations and poor allocations of funds, Jagan has gone beyond the manifesto to benefit the Kapu community, Raja said.

