Andhra cops who kicked 2 youths in full public glare, face action after video went viral

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The ‘highhandedness’ of two traffic cops of Kakinada city police, who slapped, punched and kicked two inebriated youngsters in full public glare, drew flak after the video went viral on social media on Saturday. Police officials, who maintained that the highhanded behaviour of the two cops was in violation of their people-friendly policing, said the issue was taken to the notice of East Godavari district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi for further action.

The police also claimed that the two youngsters, who came under attack, misbehaved with a woman and also attacked a sub-inspector of police who went to the rescue of the woman. Though the incident took place a week ago, it came to light on Saturday with the video going viral on social media.

In the video, two traffic policemen were seen slapping and punching the youngsters on their face, while the duo were taken to a nearby police vehicle. When one of them fell on the ground, a constable kicked him. Stung by public criticism, Kakinada DSP (Law and Order) Bheema Rao held a press meet to narrate the sequence of events that led to the row. He said the bike of A Krishna Chaitanya Reddy and Penumalla Subba Reddy rammed a car from behind at Sarpavaram Junction around 7.30 pm on November 1.

DSP says duo pushed woman to the ground, attacked SI

“The duo, who were in an inebriated condition, picked an argument with a couple from Haryana travelling in the car, snatched the vehicle keys and also misbehaved with the woman. They even pushed the woman to the ground. Traffic policemen, including Sub-Inspector Prabhakar and constables Srinivasa Rao and Srinivas rushed to the spot. When the SI went to the rescue of the woman, he was attacked, the DSP claimed.

“While shifting them to the police station, the constables manhandled the duo, which is not correct. It was against our policy of people-friendly policing,” the DSP said, adding that the issue was taken to the notice of senior officials for necessary action against the two cops.A case under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of IPC was registered against the duo. Krishna Chaitanya and Subba Reddy were arrested the very next day of the incident, the DSP said.