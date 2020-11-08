STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra cops who kicked 2 youths in full public glare, face action after video went viral

The police also claimed that the two youngsters, who came under attack, misbehaved with a woman and also attacked a sub-inspector of police who went to the rescue of the woman.

Published: 08th November 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The ‘highhandedness’ of two traffic cops of Kakinada city police, who slapped, punched and kicked two inebriated youngsters in full public glare, drew flak after the video went viral on social media on Saturday. Police officials, who maintained that the highhanded behaviour of the two cops was in violation of their people-friendly policing, said the issue was taken to the notice of East Godavari district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi for further action.

The police also claimed that the two youngsters, who came under attack, misbehaved with a woman and also attacked a sub-inspector of police who went to the rescue of the woman. Though the incident took place a week ago, it came to light on Saturday with the video going viral on social media.

In the video, two traffic policemen were seen slapping and punching the youngsters on their face, while the duo were taken to a nearby police vehicle. When one of them fell on the ground, a constable kicked him. Stung by public criticism, Kakinada DSP (Law and Order) Bheema Rao held a press meet to narrate the sequence of events that led to the row. He said the bike of A Krishna Chaitanya Reddy and Penumalla Subba Reddy rammed a car from behind at Sarpavaram Junction around 7.30 pm on November 1.

DSP says duo pushed woman to the ground, attacked SI 

“The duo, who were in an inebriated condition, picked an argument with a couple from Haryana travelling in the car, snatched the vehicle keys and also misbehaved with the woman. They even pushed the woman to the ground. Traffic policemen, including Sub-Inspector Prabhakar and constables Srinivasa Rao and Srinivas rushed to the spot. When the SI went to the rescue of the woman, he was attacked, the DSP claimed. 

“While shifting them to the police station, the constables manhandled the duo, which is not correct. It was against our policy of people-friendly policing,” the DSP said, adding that the issue was taken to the notice of senior officials for necessary action against the two cops.A case under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of IPC was registered against the duo. Krishna Chaitanya and Subba Reddy were arrested the very next day of the incident, the DSP said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kakinada city police
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp