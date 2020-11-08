Chandrababu Naidu slams govt over ‘midnight notice’ to ex-MP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of resorting to “midnight arrests, night time demolitions and late night notices” to exact revenge on its political opponents, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said the ruling party was not focussing on development and has made a single-point agenda to harass its rivals.“Usually, the ruling party thinks to develop the State by motivating the administrative machinery. But the present rulers are working day and night to persecute the opposition party,” he remarked.

Taking to Twitter, the TDP chief said the government was not hesitating to violate court orders in its haste to intimidate the opponents. “The latest example is how a fresh notice was served on former MP Sabbam Hari despite the status quo orders issued by the High Court till Monday.”

In the fresh notice, Sabbam Hari was asked to demolish the structures on his site within three days. Naidu said the latest notice was put on the wall of the former MP’s house during the night. “For the sake of vengeful politics, the chief minister is undermining and defaming the administrative set up and the long-standing systems and institutions,” he alleged.