COVID-19 recovery rate in Andhra Pradesh touches 96.6 per cent

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 2,367 Covid-19 cases took the overall tally past the 8.40 lakh-mark in Andhra Pradesh. The recoveries were higher than the new cases, keeping the active cases just over 21,000.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 80,000 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Saturday at 9 am. East Godavari reported the highest number of 386 cases followed by 361 in West Godavari and 358 in Krishna district. Four districts reported less than 100 cases and of them, Kurnool reported the lowest, 37 cases.

With 131 new cases, the overall cases in Kadapa district crossed the 53,000-mark while West Godavari’s cumulative tally went past the 88,000-mark. On the brighter side, 2,747 patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from hospitals in the State.

The overall recoveries now stand above 8.12 lakh with a recovery rate of 96.64 per cent, much higher than the national average of 92.41 per cent.

While five districts have less than 1,000 active cases, four districts — East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari — account for more than 50 per cent of the active cases in the State. East Godavari has the highest number of 4,450 active cases while Kurnool has the lowest, 300. Meanwhile, 11 more have lost their lives to coronavirus in the State, taking the overall toll to 6,779.

Krishna district reported three deaths while Anantapur and Chittoor districts reported two deaths each and East Godavari, West Godavari, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam recorded one death each. Six districts did not report any death. Chittoor tops in terms of number of deaths while Vizianagaram has the lowest deaths.