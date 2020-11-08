Deevena beneficiaries need not pay at admission time

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has released an order prohibiting educational institutions from withholding the certificates of students eligible for scholarships under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme. The order stated that any deviation will invite severe action, including debarring of the concerned institution from the scheme of post matric scholarships.

The government also mentioned that the educational institutions, which are registered with Jnanabhumi portal, are instructed not to insist on payment of fee at the time of admissions from the students eligible for the scholarship scheme as such a condition will deprive the students belonging to the weaker sections of getting enrolled in higher education.

The social welfare department has been directed to conduct a college-wise orientation programme for the mothers making them understand the various aspects of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.