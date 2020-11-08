STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Governor lauds services of scouts and guides

​The foundation day is also observed as the Flag Day since Golden Jubilee celebrations of the organisation held in November 2000.

Published: 08th November 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has lauded Bharat Scouts and Guides for helping migrant workers reach their destinations safely during the Covid-19 lockdown.  Harichandan, also the chief patron of AP Association of BSG, participated as chief guest at a programme organised to celebrate the 70th foundation day of BSG, held in Raj Bhavan on Saturday. 

The foundation day is also observed as the Flag Day since Golden Jubilee celebrations of the organisation held in November 2000.The Governor said occasions like these provide an opportunity to the Bharat Scouts and Guides to highlight their activities and create awareness among the general public to extend their support for the growth of the organisation.

Harichandan appealed to the members to actively participate in socially relevant activities such as creating awareness among people on the importance of health and well being, Tide Turner plastic challenge — a movement to fight plastic pollution around the world and tree plantation to increase green cover, and share their experiences on social media platforms. He offered his personal contribution to the Flag Day fund and appealed to people to contribute generously towards the fund and support the BSG movement. He also released a CD on BSG activities.

