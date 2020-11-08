STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kurnool on alert in wake of likely second COVID-19 wave

So far, district has reported nearly 60,000 cases, out of which only 288 are active

COVID testing

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test at IIT Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL:  The district administration has been put on alert and asked to stay prepared in case Kurnool is hit by a second wave of coronavirus. DM&HO Dr Rama Giddaiah said: “The State government has directed us to be on alert round-the-clock because there are chances of a spurt in Covid-19 cases any time. Anticipating a second wave, we are focusing on Kurnool city, Adoni and Nandyal, which were high incidence areas.”  

At present, the Covid-19 tally of the district is nearing 60,000. The aggregate is at 59,661 (as on Friday) after the addition of 23 new infections. However, only 288 of them are active. Stating that Allagada, Chagalamarri, Bethemcharla, Kosigi and some other rural parts were also badly hit, the DM&HO said surveillance teams were observing the situation in Kurnool’s Old Town and a few colonies in Nandyal where maximum cases were reported.  

“Despite efforts to increase testing, the low turnout of patients at primary health centres, which conduct a majority of Covid-19 tests, remains a concern.” Dr Giddaiah said, adding that officials have now been asked to visit crowded areas with mobile testing labs, and test vulnerable people. “By identifying areas from where the virus could spread early, we can protect other areas,” he observed. As on November 4, the administration has tested 7,30,744 samples in the district, which has a population of over 40 lakh. 

Health experts say people in rural areas are less inclined to get themselves examined, and the government needs an aggressive testing strategy at this time. On the other hand, as Tungabhadra Pushkaralu is approaching, the police and district administration are working in coordination to ensure that devotees follow all Covid protocols at ghats. 

