New account for Polavaram fund reimbursement

Rs 2,234.288 crore, released by Centre for project, likely to reach State in a week

Published: 08th November 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram Project

Polavaram project (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has begun the process of creating a separate account for channelling the reimbursement of Polavaram Irrigation Project. As the Rs 2,234.288 crore tranche of reimbursement is likely to reach the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) from NABARD in about a week, the new account is expected to be operational in three to four days, according to officials.

Officials in the water resources department said the separate account would ensure that the reimbursements released would be utilised for the project alone. “We are working with the finance department to have the account operational in the next few days. It was initially proposed to open a personal deposit account, but since the finance department has frozen opening new PD accounts, the idea was dropped,” a senior official explained.  The proposal to create a dedicated account for the project was cleared in the recent PPA meeting, the official added.

For the record, when the earlier tranche of Rs1,850 crore was released by the Centre in February this year, the PPA is said to have taken about Rs60 crore and remitted the balance to the state exchequer, into an existing account. As there is a scope of the funds to be utilised for other purposes by the government as per its priorities, the officials decided to have a new account solely dedicated for the project. “This way, the funds will be used for the project as intended. So, we will be using the funds and continue the works, and later claim the bills. This will help in creating a cycle of regular flow of funds as well,” another official explained.

Meanwhile, the Rs2,234.288 crore is likely to reach the State in about a week. “The file has reached NABARD, which will raise the money and forward it to the PPA via the National Water Development Agency. This entire process is likely to take 7-10 days,” the official said.

