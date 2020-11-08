Pandemic brought investment for start-ups: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The pandemic has not only brought several healthcare challenges, but it has also opened up many opportunities in sectors across the globe, particularly the Indian Biotech sector, Biocon Limited founder chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said on Saturday.

Addressing the 11th virtual convocation of GITAM Deemed to be University here, she observed that many start-up companies in Indian biotech sector, which could not attract venture capital or any funding in the past, have now found a large number of investors. She expressed that many more start-ups will come up in the coming days.

“The textile industry repurposed its plants into developing PPE and today we are a major exporter of PPE,” she added. Shaw mentioned that initially there was a shortage of ventilators in the country, but “our companies rose to the challenge and started developing ventilators of various types and today it’s become a big export opportunity for that industry”.