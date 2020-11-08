TTD chairman Subba Reddy inspects trial run of electric buses

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy inspected the trial run of electrical buses at Tirumala on Saturday. The RTC officials explained the advantage and convenience of operating the electric buses on ghat roads, to the TTD chief. Speaking to reporters, the TTD Chairman said that Bangalore-based M/s Veer Vahan Udyog Pvt Ltd was engaged by the TTD to convert the diesel buses into electric buses.

TTD chief alights from an electric bus after

inspecting it at Tirumala | express

As part of the trial run, three trips of new electric buses are being operated every day between Tirupati and Tirumala on the ghat roads. On being completely charged, the buses could run up to 170 km. The TTD Chairman also travelled in the electrical bus from his camp office in Tirumala to Annamaiah Bhavan. RTC Regional Manager Chengal Reddy, CMEs Narasimhulu, Srinivas and Chandrasekhar were also present.

Subba Reddy calls on Sarada Peetham seer

YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy met Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati of Visakha Sarada Peetham at the mutt in Tirumala on Friday evening and took his blessings. Later, the seer took part in Gita Parayanam and Virata Parva Parayanam at the Nada Neerajana Mandapam in Tirumala.