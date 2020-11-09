STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

2,256 more recover as 2,237 new coronavirus cases emerge in Andhra

However, with recoveries on the day slightly higher active cases remained steady at a little over 21,000.

Published: 09th November 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

12 Covid-19 casualties were reported after which the toll stands at 6,791 in Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 2,237 infections were added to the Covid-19 aggregate in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. However, with recoveries on the day slightly higher active cases remained steady at a little over 21,000.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 76,663 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9.00 am took the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted by the state past the 86 lakh mark.

Out of the 2,200-odd infections, five districts contributed over half with West Godavari reporting the highest 379 cases, followed by Guntur (364). The daily spikes in five districts were less than 100 with the lowest 24 in Kurnool.

Till date, East Godavari has reported the highest number of positives (1.18 lakh) while Vizianagaram the lowest (over 39,000). 

Meanwhile, 2,256 patients were cured in the 24 hours, which took the overall recoveries to 8.14 lakh and brought down active case slightly to 21,403.

At present, seven districts in the state have less than 1,000 active cases even as East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari contribute more than half of the active cases. 

On the other hand, 12 Covid-19 casualties were reported after which the toll stands at 6,791. 

Three deaths were reported from Krishna district, two each in Chittoor and Visakhapatnam, and one each in East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Nellore and Srikakulam districts.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India Coronavirus in Andhra
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp