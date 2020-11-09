APSRTC starts operating 452 buses to Telangana, occupancy rate 67 per cent

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost a week after entering into an agreement with Telangana to resume inter-state bus services, the APSRTC has finalised the routes for operating the buses.

It has already started operating 452 buses out of the total 638 inter-state services, of the 452 buses, 389 are being operated to Hyderabad alone, while the remaining 63 are to other parts of Telangana.

“The occupancy rate in the inter-state buses stood at 67 per cent as of now and the RTC is earning Rs 68.17 lakh per day,” APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said. The 638 buses to Telangana cover a total distance of 1,60,999 km.

Of the total, 534 buses are operated to Hyderabad alone from 13 districts of AP covering a distance of 1,49,998 km per day. Remaining 104 buses cover a distance of 11,001 km to other places in Telangana. The TSRTC which runs 820 buses, also started its services after submitting the route map to AP.

166 APSRTC buses to Telangana from Vijayawada

As many as 166 buses are operated to Telangana from Vijayawada, followed by Ongole (88), East Godavari (83), West Godavari (69), Guntur (61), Kurnool (54), Chittoor (30), Anantapur (29), Kadapa (28), Visakhapatnam (17), Nellore (11) and Vizianagaram (2) as per the pact with TS. No buses are run to Telangana from Srikakulam.