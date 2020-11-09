Navy officer drowns at Yarada Beach

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Navy personnel’s day out at Yarada Beach turned tragic as one of them drowned and another went missing after the two were pulled by strong currents on Sunday.

According to the New Port police, 30 members of the INS Sumitra went to the beach on Sunday morning. Four of them -- Whengbam Jagjit Singh (petty officer), Subham (Com-II), Sunil (petty officer) and Vinay Kumar (EEMR-I)--ventured into the sea to clean up before proceeding for breakfast.



But a strong wave reportedly dragged two of them.



Jagjit Singh was pulled out of the water and shifted to INS Kalyani where he died at 11.00 am.