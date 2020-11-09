Technical glitches at fair price shops shops irk beneficiaries in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Technical glitches at fair price shops are forcing people to return empty handed in Prakasam district.

Of the total 10.25 lakh ration card holders in the district, only 4.6 lakh collected free rice bengal gram and sugar from 2,151 fair price (FP) shops. The ration distribution programme began on Tuesday.

A few ration card holders have alleged that their iris and fingerprints are “not matching” when they seek ration from the shops.

This problem has been cropping up ever since the electronic method of ration distribution was adopted, they claimed. The ration card holders are forced to stand in long queues to collect ration from morning till evening.

“Ration card holders have not received their ration for two consecutive months,” claimed president of Padmanabha Nagar Gramabhudaya Yuvajana Seva Sangham N Somulu. He said that they also submitted a memorandum to the officials concerned.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, district supplies officer DSO P Suresh said that they have taken note of the issue and will resolve the problem soon.