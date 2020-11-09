STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Technical glitches at fair price shops shops irk beneficiaries in Prakasam

A few ration card holders have alleged that their iris and fingerprints are 'not matching' when they seek ration from the shops.

Published: 09th November 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

The ration card holders are forced to stand in long queues to collect ration from morning till evening.

The ration card holders are forced to stand in long queues to collect ration from morning till evening. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Technical glitches at fair price shops are forcing people to return empty handed in Prakasam district. 

Of the total 10.25 lakh ration card holders in the district, only 4.6 lakh collected free rice bengal gram and sugar from 2,151 fair price (FP) shops. The ration distribution programme began on Tuesday. 

A few ration card holders have alleged that their iris and fingerprints are “not matching” when they seek ration from the shops.

This problem has been cropping up ever since the electronic method of ration distribution was adopted, they claimed. The ration card holders are forced to stand in long queues to collect ration from morning till evening.

“Ration card holders have not received their ration for two consecutive months,” claimed president of Padmanabha Nagar Gramabhudaya Yuvajana Seva Sangham N Somulu. He said that they also submitted a memorandum to the officials concerned.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, district supplies officer DSO P Suresh said that they have taken note of the issue and will resolve the problem soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fair price shops
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp