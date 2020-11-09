STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UN cop thanks Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang for guiding her

An elated Malambo has shared her experience of working with Sawang during her first stint in UN police service in a recent interview with Strat News Global channel. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Doreen Mazuba Malambo, a Zambian police officer who has been declared United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year for 2020, has thanked Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang for nurturing her professionally when the latter was police commissioner in the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) from 2009 to 2012. 

“If I have this prestigious honour, this is because of the inspiration and support and encouragement I got from the Indian police officer Gautam Sawang. I began my journey in the UN police service in 2008,” Malambo told the channel. 

Malambo is currently serving as the Gender Advisor to the Police Commissioner in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh police has greeted Malambo on her achievement and top cop Sawang personally congratulated her over phone. 

“I’m very happy that Malambo recieved the honour. During my stint as police commissioner in UNMIL, I focused on protection of rights of weaker sections and taught my subordinates the same,” Sawang told The New Indian Express.

