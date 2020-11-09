STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation seizes 400 kg of rotten mutton in raids

VMC veterinary assistant surgeon A Ravi Chand, who conducted surprise checks at the markets in the city, said the shops purchased the rotten meat from Guntur. 

Published: 09th November 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Think twice before you buy chicken or mutton in the city. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) seized 400 kg of rotten mutton from a few shops in One Town and at Gollapalem Gattu in the city on Sunday. 

VMC veterinary assistant surgeon A Ravi Chand, who conducted surprise checks at the markets in the city, said the shops purchased the rotten meat from Guntur. 

Acting on a tip-off by an anonymous caller around 4:30 am, a VMC team, led by Ravi Chand, visited two shops and found the rotten meat stored in refrigerators and carcasses of 40 goats and sheep. During inquiry, it was revealed that the rotten meat was being sliced into pieces to supply it to hotels in the city, he said. 

Ravi Chand told The New Indian Express that the huge portion of the seizure came from the local Sunday markets in Guntur and Prakasam districts, where sheep and goats are procured from Telangana.

“A week ago, the food safety officials raided a restaurant and seized around 150 kg of rotten meat stored in a refrigerator. Sensing that a few hotels in the city are procuring the rotten meat from the shops, we have stepped up vigil,” Ravi Chand said, adding that the seized meat was buried at the dump yard. 

A fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed against the meat shops. A complaint was also lodged with the One Town police against the shops, he said.It may be recalled that the Public Health Department officials seized 1.5 tonnes of spoiled meat packed in 14 boxes that arrived in the city by Howrah-Yesvantpur Express from West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh on October 3. The consignment was to be delivered to one Khaja of Machilipatnam.

However, the VMC officials did not proceed further in the investigation and trace the consignee. 

Asked whether, the carcasses of goats and sheep found at the shops in the city were brought from other States like earlier, Ravi Chand said the higher officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) spoke to him over phone and said they have also stepped up vigil on the consignments coming from North India.

“We are suspecting that the meat traders are procuring unhealthy and diseased animals from Telangana. It has also come to our notice that some hotels and restaurants are mixing beef with mutton. We will take stern action against the errant hotels which resorted to adulteration of mutton,” he warned. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp