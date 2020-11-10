Andhra Pradesh: 2.7 lakh found eligible for YSR Vahana Mitra scheme this fiscal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 2,73,476 people are eligible for the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme in the 2020-21 fiscal, said Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani).

In a programme at the RTC House here on Sunday, the minister launched the process under which Rs 10,000 yearly financial assistance would be credited to the bank accounts of autorickshaw, taxi and maxi driver/owners.

The minister said the scheme was launched October last year and the assistance would help the drivers/ owners pay their insurance premium, licence fees and other recurring expenses.

He said that on June 4 this year, Rs 262.49 crore was released for 2,61,975 beneficiaries, excluding 11,501 persons identified by village secretaries. Nani said that last year Rs 10,000 was credited to each of the 2,24,219 beneficiaries' bank accounts, and a total of Rs 236 crore was spent. This fiscal, the number of beneficiaries increased to 2,73,476.