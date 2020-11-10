Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Nilam Sawhney urges Central team to ensure flood aid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has appealed to the Inter-ministerial Central team to ensure liberal aid to the State, which suffered heavy losses due to rains and floods. The team, comprising seven members and led by Saurav Ray, inspected a photo exhibition on the damages caused by floods and rains in the Secretariat on Monday and met the Chief Secretary and officials of various departments.

The Chief Secretary urged the team to recommend the Centre to relax Fair Average Quality norms for procuring wet and discoloured paddy from farmers. She also appealed to the team to recommend relaxation of FAQ norms to procure the damaged groundnut crop.

Stating that the State suffered damage to the tune of Rs 6,386 crore, Sawhney said Rs 840 crore was needed for temporary repairs and relief and Rs 4,439 crore for permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure.

Asserting that the loss to humans and property was reduced to a great extent following the immediate measures taken up by the State government, she said farmers were provided with some sort of relief by giving immediate input subsidy. On the first day, the team split into three groups and visited flood-affected areas Guntur, Krishna and Anantapur districts.

