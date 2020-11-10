Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches phase-II works of Somasila canal

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the State government accorded priority to irrigation projects such as Vamsadhara phase-1, Vamsadhara-Nagavalli linkage, Veligonda phase-1, Owk Tunnel, Sangam and Nellore barrages.

Launching the second phase of Somasila high-level canal project works online on Monday from Amaravati, he said that second phase works were proposed at a cost of Rs 527.53 crore by the previous government, but they did not start the works.

"Now, we take up the project at a cost of Rs 459 crore through the reverse tendering process. Works for Sangam and Nellore barrages are nearing completion and they will be inaugurated before January next," Jagan explained.

"The government will take up works for doubling the capacity of Somasila Kandaleru flood flow canal from 12,000 to 24,000 cusecs at an estimated cost of Rs 918 crore. The capacity of Somasila-Rallapadu Canal will also be doubled from 720 to 1,440 cusecs at an estimated cost of Rs 632 crore," Jagan said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the government took up the projects to ward off recurring droughts in Rayalaseema region, Prakasam and Nellore districts at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore. The Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project is proposed to benefit the Uttarandhra region.

Tenders will be invited for the first phase of works at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore. He added that the government has also expedited the works of the two barrages on River Krishna.

In Krishnapuram of Marripadu mandal, Ministers Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav participated in the event. "Once the project is completed, it will supply irrigation water to 90,000 acres and drinking water to 2.5 lakh people of Atmakur and Udayagiri Assembly segments," Anil Kumar said.