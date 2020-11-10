STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government gets Telangana HC nod to pay AgriGold scam victims

The bench said it would take up the applications pending in the present case from time to time as the court needs time to grasp the facts, and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.

Published: 10th November 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a relief to the victims of AgriGold scam, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday permitted the Andhra Pradesh government to pay money to genuine depositors on humanitarian grounds.

The bench directed the government to complete the exercise of disbursing money to the victim depositors frome the state by end of this year or before March 31 next year. The State has decided to disburse a total compensation of Rs 1,050 crore to the victims who deposited up to Rs 20,000 with the company.

The bench also permitted the Andhra Pradesh government to constitute committees comprising Collector and Superintendent of Police, local police Circle Inspector and ward secretariat member for identification of genuine depositors and to process their applications for payments.

As for the AP government’s plea to transfer the present case to Andhra Pradesh for adjudication, the bench made it clear that the administrative power to transfer the case was with the High Court Chief Justice.

In fact, the AgriGold case victims are there in several other States apart from AP and Telangana, it noted. The bench, comprising Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and T Amarnath Goud, passed this order in batch petitions filed by Telangana AgriGold depositors and Agents Welfare Association, and others, seeking CBI probe into the AgriGold scam and return money to over 32 lakh depositors.

When the counsels appearing for other parties such as bankers and Karnataka Agents Welfare Association urged the court to pass necessary directions in their pleas, the bench made it clear that it cannot take up several applications at a time for adjudication.

The bench said it would take up the applications pending in the present case from time to time as the court needs time to grasp the facts, and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AgriGold scam Andhra Pradesh government Telangana High Court CBI
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp