Andhra Pradesh government gives nod to Detailed Project Report for Machilipatnam port

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued orders approving the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the development of Machilipatnam Port in Krishna district. The government also accorded administrative sanction to take up phase-I works of the port at an estimated cost of Rs 5,835 crore with a completion period of 36 months, by providing State support to an extent of Rs 1,000 crore.

The AP Maritime Board (APMB) will spend Rs 90 crore towards acquisition of land to an extent of 225 acres required for Phase-I infrastructure works.

The State government permitted the AP Maritime Board to raise loans not exceeding Rs 4, 745 crore with the support of the State government. RITES Ltd had submitted draft DPR for the development of Greenfield Port at Machilipatnam on August 31, 2020.

According to the chief executive officer of the APMB, the project is envisaged to be developed in phases under the landlord model. Under Phase- I, four general cargo, one coal and one container berths will be developed along with other infrastructure in 800 acres in 36 months.

Four non-major ports

The State government is keen on developing four non-major ports to cater to the increasing demand of various types of bulk and container cargo, which is likely to increase to 300-350 million tonnes a year by 2024-25.

They are Bhavanapadu Port in Srikakulam district, Kakinada Port in East Godavari, Machilipatnam Port in Krishna district and Ramayapatnam Port in Prakaham district. Kakinada Port has already been awarded to GMR SEZ Gateway Pvt Ltd.

RITES consultants was engaged for preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the development of Bhavanapadu Port and Ramayapatanm Port in Prakasam district. The DPR prepared for the development of Ramayapatnam Port has been approved and administrative sanction has been accorded to take up development on the landlord concept.

DPR for development of Bhavanapadu port has been accorded sanction to take up development on the landlord concept.